&Partners Takes $403,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

&Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.45. 1,347,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.84. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $171.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

