&Partners Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

&Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.01. 4,593,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,948 shares of company stock worth $199,910. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

