&Partners Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

&Partners acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

SNPS stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $605.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $563.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.55. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.87 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

