&Partners Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

&Partners acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %
SNPS stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $605.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $563.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.55. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.87 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
