Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

