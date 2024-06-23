PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,174,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,042,000 after purchasing an additional 355,411 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,888,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,969,118. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

