PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 million, a PE ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.54. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.13.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.