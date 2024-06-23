PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,483,000 after buying an additional 112,474 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 265,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.17.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,899,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,276. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.34.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

