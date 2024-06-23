PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHXHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
PHX Energy Services Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of PHXHF opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.
