Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of POLA opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%.
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
