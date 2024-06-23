Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of POLA opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

