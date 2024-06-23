PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.64 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $17.64 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00015454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00116169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009026 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000124 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

