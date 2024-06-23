ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Position Trimmed by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,513.2% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. 38,856,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,876,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

