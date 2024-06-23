Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,741. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

