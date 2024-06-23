Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
