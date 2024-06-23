Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MS has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $103.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 373,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,846,000 after buying an additional 27,845 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,857,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

