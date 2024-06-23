Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Increased by Analyst

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Union Pacific in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the railroad operator will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s FY2024 earnings at $11.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.75.

NYSE:UNP opened at $226.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.54. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $199.06 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

