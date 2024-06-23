Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Best Buy Co., Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBY. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $90.40 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,004,149 shares of company stock valued at $166,397,807. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

About Best Buy



Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

