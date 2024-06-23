Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lowered by Zacks Research

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTDR. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Matador Resources has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.30.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 71.1% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

