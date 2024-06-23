Qtum Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00004000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $268.08 million and approximately $26.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.01 or 0.05385903 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00039274 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00015507 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002242 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,204,314 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.