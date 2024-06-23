Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and $1.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

