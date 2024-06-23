Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 0.7% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $342.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,300. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

