Radnor Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,285.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 995,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $110,604,000 after acquiring an additional 87,741 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $212.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,741,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.36 and a 200-day moving average of $167.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

