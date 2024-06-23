Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 27,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

STZ stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.50. 1,387,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

