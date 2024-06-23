Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,867,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,763 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,868,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,512,000 after purchasing an additional 603,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,747,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average is $89.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

