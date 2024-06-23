Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2024

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.41. 1,597,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,295. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.