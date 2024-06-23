Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.41. 1,597,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,295. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

