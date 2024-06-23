Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,218 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 203.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.46. 5,510,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,442. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.72. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.