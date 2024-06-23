Radnor Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,424,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 144.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,194,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

