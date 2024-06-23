Radnor Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 209,740 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 342,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,456,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,342,773. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

