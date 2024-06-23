Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,142,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 834,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 246,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,378,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,211. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.