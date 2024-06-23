Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 2,585 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 292,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,048 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 228,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 42,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 61,956,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,786,932. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. UBS Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

