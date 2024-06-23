Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,285,855,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,752,900,000 after buying an additional 4,908,251 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,695,722,000 after buying an additional 4,440,229 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Meta Platforms by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,308 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,960,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,550 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.05.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total transaction of $39,079,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total value of $39,079,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,169 shares of company stock valued at $153,344,736 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $494.78. 23,130,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,400. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

