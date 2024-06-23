RDA Financial Network Acquires Shares of 1,121 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,303,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,482,000 after buying an additional 48,095 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,648,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,935,000 after buying an additional 65,891 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $495.73. 1,220,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,496. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $500.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

