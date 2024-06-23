RDA Financial Network Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,394 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 316,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after buying an additional 81,596 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,860,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,658,000 after acquiring an additional 511,206 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 450,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after buying an additional 66,157 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. 2,139,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,981. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

