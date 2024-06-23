RDA Financial Network Has $1.48 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after buying an additional 2,162,171 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,778,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,246,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,555,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,850,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.78. 1,650,365 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.60. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

