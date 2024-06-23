RDA Financial Network Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USRT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 221,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,012. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $55.40.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

