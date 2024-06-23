RDA Financial Network Has $892,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 184,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,714,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,111. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.