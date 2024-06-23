RDA Financial Network Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.2% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

QQQ traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.18. 39,432,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $486.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.85.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

