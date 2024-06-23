RDA Financial Network Sells 3,967 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after buying an additional 7,210,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 2,303,056 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,395,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,283. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

