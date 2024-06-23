Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,794 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for about 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $120,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 70.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,397,000 after purchasing an additional 134,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,131. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.44. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.07 and a 12 month high of $213.21.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

