Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.44 Million

Request (REQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Request has a total market cap of $107.44 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009273 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,792.49 or 1.00000430 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012206 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00074370 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11260954 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,263,149.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.