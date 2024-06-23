Research Analysts Set Expectations for Advantage Energy Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million.
TSE:AAV opened at C$10.29 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.82.
In related news, Director Donald M. Clague purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. In related news, Director Donald M. Clague purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
