Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.85% of Kura Sushi USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,356,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRUS stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $88.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average is $96.05. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The company has a market capitalization of $988.58 million, a PE ratio of 628.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRUS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

