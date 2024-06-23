Rheos Capital Works Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.21% of Option Care Health worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 73,938 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Option Care Health by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,023,000 after purchasing an additional 735,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 62,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,896,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,698,000 after purchasing an additional 397,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OPCH stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $28.18. 2,527,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,870. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

