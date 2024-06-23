Rheos Capital Works Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6,328.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after buying an additional 184,229 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,019,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,355,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $231,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,055 shares of company stock worth $4,083,045 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.