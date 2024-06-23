Rheos Capital Works Inc. Trims Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Cameco makes up about 2.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.31% of Cameco worth $58,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. 2,207,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,821. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.23 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

