Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Boosted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,216 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 965,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after acquiring an additional 242,313 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,103. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.