Roble Belko & Company Inc Grows Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDP. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 122,695 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 124,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 300,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,272. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.