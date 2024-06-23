Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $522,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 660.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 35,715 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 93.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,237,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,812. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

