Roble Belko & Company Inc Increases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 315.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in GSK by 670.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,165 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in GSK by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,114,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.48. 3,490,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,833. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

