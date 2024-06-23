Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $79,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $47,950,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,309,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,368,000 after purchasing an additional 351,747 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $151.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $157.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 in the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

