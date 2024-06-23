Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 96 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML traded down $14.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,036.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,566. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,077.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $954.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $898.27.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

